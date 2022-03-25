Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$5.30 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of TSE GUD traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 489,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,492. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$5.01 and a 12 month high of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$629.55 million and a PE ratio of 20.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.35.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
