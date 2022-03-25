Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$5.30 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE GUD traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 489,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,492. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$5.01 and a 12 month high of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$629.55 million and a PE ratio of 20.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.35.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

