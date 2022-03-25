Iyo Bank Ltd. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. MKM Partners cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Erste Group cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

NASDAQ FB opened at $221.18 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $602.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

