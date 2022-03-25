Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $15.51

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $16.07. Farfetch shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 105,180 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

