Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Celanese by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Celanese by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Celanese by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Celanese by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.56. 3,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $132.26 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.77 and a 200 day moving average of $157.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

