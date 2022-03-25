Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.07

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.07 and last traded at $44.93, with a volume of 81111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Get Exelon alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.