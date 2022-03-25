FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 50 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD traded up $7.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.41. 1,296,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.