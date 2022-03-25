FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.1% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 35,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.56. 84,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,105,288. The firm has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

