Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.45

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.45 and last traded at $72.26, with a volume of 404806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $3,968,000.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.