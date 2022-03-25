Don-key 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $298,918.00 (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Don-key has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $298,918.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Don-key Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,145,917 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

