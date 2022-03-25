XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 5.7%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.37 and last traded at $27.58. 58,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,816,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 6.81.
About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.