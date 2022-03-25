XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 5.7%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.37 and last traded at $27.58. 58,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,816,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 6.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,853,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,549,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in XPeng by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

