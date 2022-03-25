Neutrino Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00066919 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

