Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Trading Down 3.9%

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.90. 2,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 700,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $531.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,188 shares of company stock worth $126,428 in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rimini Street by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rimini Street by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

