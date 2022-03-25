Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $402 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.24 million.Zuora also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

Shares of ZUO stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $14.86. 9,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,833. Zuora has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

ZUO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 9,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $169,113.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $442,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,818 shares of company stock worth $1,969,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 462,538 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 300,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zuora by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zuora by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Zuora by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.