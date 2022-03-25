-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is ($0.70). Anterix posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

ATEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anterix by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 74,613 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anterix by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 560,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after purchasing an additional 208,373 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anterix by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anterix by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.88. 2,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,847. Anterix has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

