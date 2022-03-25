Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.53 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) will announce $40.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the lowest is $18.58 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $26.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $190.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $236.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $216.28 million, with estimates ranging from $169.63 million to $276.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 6,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,979. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

