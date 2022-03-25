Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $2,335,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $799,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,228. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.