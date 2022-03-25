Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $911,000 Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

WLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NYSE:WLK traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.15. The company had a trading volume of 286,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,275. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $127.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,524 over the last three months. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

