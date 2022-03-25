Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 129,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,397. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

