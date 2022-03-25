Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.30. 36,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,582. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $55.66 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.19.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

