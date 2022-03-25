American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Boosted by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $5,857,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.48.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,300. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $98.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.11.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

