Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 350.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 350.75 ($4.62).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.41) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.28) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.52) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.34) to GBX 400 ($5.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LON:LGEN traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 268 ($3.53). The company had a trading volume of 4,534,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,393,404. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 276.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.90. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 0.54%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £2,282.28 ($3,004.58). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.37), for a total value of £202,536.96 ($266,636.33). Insiders have bought 2,671 shares of company stock worth $773,976 in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.