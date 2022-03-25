Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Convey Holding Parent updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CNVY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Convey Holding Parent has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Convey Holding Parent by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Convey Holding Parent by 361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

CNVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Convey Holding Parent from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Convey Holding Parent from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

