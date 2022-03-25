Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SLM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 343,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SLM by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SLM by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. 22,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,133. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.25.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

