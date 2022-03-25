MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MakeMyTrip’s earnings. MakeMyTrip reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MakeMyTrip.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.5% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMYT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $36.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.