ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

ICFI stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.79. 52,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,233. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.75. ICF International has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $108.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.47 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.01%.

ICFI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICF International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.50.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

