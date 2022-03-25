Brokerages Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $580.10 Million

Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) will post $580.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $591.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $569.00 million. Rollins reported sales of $535.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

ROL traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. Rollins has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,375,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,174,000 after purchasing an additional 402,967 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,430,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,219,000 after purchasing an additional 144,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

