REAL Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (REAL)

REAL (REAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. One REAL coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. REAL has a market cap of $1.97 million and $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

REAL Profile

REAL is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

