Crust Price Tops $42.40 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007911 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00114525 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00304803 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 70.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

