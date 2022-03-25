Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.35. 1,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 489,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $957.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.53.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

