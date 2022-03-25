Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after acquiring an additional 503,813 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,381,000 after acquiring an additional 161,890 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after buying an additional 822,801 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $185.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,634. The company has a market capitalization of $170.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

