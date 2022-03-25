Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 380 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.35. 6,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,710. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.67.

