Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Up 2.6%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.15. 7,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,034,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBD. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (CBD)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.