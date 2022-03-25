Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Up 2.6%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.15. 7,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,034,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBD. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 153.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 391,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1,003.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 321,271 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 249,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

