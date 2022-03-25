Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 16.6%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) were up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 419,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,063,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.37.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,523,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 581.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 3.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

