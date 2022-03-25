HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 150,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,076,726 shares.The stock last traded at $2.17 and had previously closed at $2.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.47 and a quick ratio of 17.47.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

