HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 150,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,076,726 shares.The stock last traded at $2.17 and had previously closed at $2.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.47 and a quick ratio of 17.47.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIVE)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.