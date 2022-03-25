NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $4.81

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $4.65. NextDecade shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1,442 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $604.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 9,486,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 12,069.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 607,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 447,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 477,457 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.