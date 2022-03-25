NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $4.81

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $4.65. NextDecade shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1,442 shares traded.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $604.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.16.
About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
