JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE JKS traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. 749,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $66.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in JinkoSolar by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JinkoSolar by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

