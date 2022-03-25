Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. 94,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,079. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Equillium has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85.

Get Equillium alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equillium stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQ. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

About Equillium (Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.