Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.410-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.
MMSI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.32. The stock had a trading volume of 174,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
