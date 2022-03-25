$301.94 Million in Sales Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) will announce $301.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.80 million. Upstart posted sales of $121.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 148.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.82.

NASDAQ UPST traded down $10.05 on Tuesday, reaching $105.40. The stock had a trading volume of 117,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,895,100. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 0.01. Upstart has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.31.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $31,562,058. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 77.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Upstart by 131.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 4.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

