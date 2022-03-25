21,023 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.67. 115,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,539,801. The company has a market cap of $354.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $67.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

