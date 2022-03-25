Insured Finance (INFI) Price Hits $0.0139 on Exchanges

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $436,141.06 and approximately $4,045.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.60 or 0.07060656 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,774.80 or 1.00183488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,434,337 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.