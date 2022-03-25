Kalmar (KALM) Price Tops $1.97 on Exchanges

Kalmar (KALM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00004407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and $53,875.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.60 or 0.07060656 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,774.80 or 1.00183488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,562,970 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.