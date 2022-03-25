Shopping Achieves Market Cap of $7.11 Million (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Shopping has a market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $432,034.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $8.25 or 0.00018452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.60 or 0.07060656 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,774.80 or 1.00183488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,707 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

