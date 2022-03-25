Zacks: Analysts Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) will post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 139%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $6.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $10.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $19.05. 521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $25.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,455 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 60,294 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 58,847 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 98,309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,825 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

