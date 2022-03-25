Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 210 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $8.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $613.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,993. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.72 and a 12 month high of $622.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $530.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

