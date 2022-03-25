Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 812 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 894,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,405 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $51.56. 20,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,747. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

