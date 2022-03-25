Montecito Bank & Trust Has $808,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

VO traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.87. 504,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,651. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $213.65 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

