Old North State Trust LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,808 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.14. The stock had a trading volume of 60,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,759. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

