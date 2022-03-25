CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at DA Davidson

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 118.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.