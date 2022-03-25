Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Mogo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MOGO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mogo has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $217.69 million, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOGO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mogo by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mogo by 45.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mogo in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mogo by 18.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

